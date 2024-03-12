Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as new Haryana Chief Minister

Nayab Singh Saini from the BJP, assumed office as the new Chief Minister of Haryana in a hastily organised ceremony in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening (March 12). This followed the sudden resignation of his predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, and the entire cabinet earlier in the day.

BJP leaders Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Moolchand Sharma and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh were sworn in as ministers.

The swift political developments were prompted by a breakdown in the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, stemming from unsuccessful seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The newly formed government is expected to receive support from six independent lawmakers and potentially five MLAs from the JJP, although the latter are unlikely to be appointed as ministers.

With 41 BJP MLAs already in the 90-member House, where the majority mark stands at 46, the political landscape is undergoing a significant shift.

While Khattar's resignation and that of his ministers may be attributed to the alliance breakdown, it is also perceived as a strategic move aligned with the BJP's established election tactics.

Earlier, Manohar Lal Khattar resigned amid apparent fissures in the BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) ruling coalition. He submitted his resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya ahead of the BJP's legislature party meeting. A central BJP team, led by Union Minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, oversaw the changes in the state.

Nayab Singh Saini, a Kurukshetra MP from the OBC community, assumed the role of Haryana BJP state president in October of the previous year.

His journey in the BJP began in 1996, progressing through various roles within the party's organisational framework.

Due to his unwavering commitment to the party, he assumed several prominent roles, such as serving as the state general secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha in Haryana in 2009 and holding the position of district president of Ambala BJP in 2012.