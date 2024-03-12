India Elections 2024: Haryana CM ML Khattar resigns as BJP, JJP head for a split

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire cabinet submitted their resignations to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday (Mar 12) as coalition partners BJP and JJP head for a split ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the reports, the two parties failed to reach any seat-sharing arrangements which led to Khattar's resignation. The local media also reported that the senior BJP leader is also likely to contest Lok Sabha elections from Karnal.

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party has 40 seats in Haryana's 90-member Assembly which makes it the single-largest party in the state and hence, it is likely to form the government with support from independent MLAs.

The BJP was the ruling party in the state after entering a post-election alliance with leader Dushyant Chautala's JJP.

Before Khattar's resignation, independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat had said that he got a hint of the breaking of the alliance.

"I met the Chief Minister yesterday. We have already extended our support to the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government. We also discussed the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. I got the impression that the process of breaking the alliance with JJP has already started," Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

Khattar to contest Lok Sabha elections?

The resignation of Khattar came amid reports that he can contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Karnal seat, which is currently held by BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia.

As per media reports, Khattar is likely to return as Harayana's Chief Minister and most probably as the head of a government supported by independent MLAs.

The new government is also likely to have two Deputy Chief Ministers - from different communities.