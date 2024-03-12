India Elections 2024: BJP finalises Andhra seat pact with Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan's parties

In a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, a seat-sharing pact has been finalised between the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and state assembly polls in southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh sends 25 members of parliament to Lok Sabha and is one of the states where the BJP has struggled to make a mark but in recent months stepped up efforts to expand its footprint.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have decided to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh together," former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's TDP wrote in an official statement.

"We are committed to the progress and development of Andhra Pradesh and the upliftment of the people of our state. We are committed to the development of our nation, aspiring for India to rise as a global leader," the statement added.

The three parties held a meeting in Delhi where the alliance was formalised. Subsequently, a meeting was held in Amravati where the sharing of seats was agreed upon.

NDA in Andhra Pradesh: Who is getting how many seats?

The BJP will contest on six of state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, while the TDP will contest on 17 seats. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena will contest two seats. For state assembly elections, the BJP will contest on 10 seats while the TDP will contest on 144 seats. The Jana Sena will contest on 21 seats in the state assembly.

"The names of the seats will be announced subsequently by the respective parties. We are driven by a desire to fulfil the expectations of the people of Andhra Pradesh. We are confident that the people of Andhra Pradesh will bless the NDA alliance partners with an opportunity to serve them to the best of our capabilities," the TDP readout added.

In other election-related developments, Prime Minister Modi will chair a high-powered committee on selecting election commissioners on March 14. The names of two new election commissioners will reportedly be finalised in this meeting. As per reports, the meeting originally scheduled for March 15 has been preponed by a day.