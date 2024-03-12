India starts withdrawing troops from Maldives as ties with Male remain tense

India has started evacuating military soldiers operating surveillance aircraft in the Maldives after the new president instructed them to do so, local media reported Tuesday (Mar 12).

Maldives-based Mihaaru newspaper reported that 25 Indian troops deployed in the southernmost atoll of Addu had left Maldives on Sunday.

President Mohamed Muizzu, who is largely perceived to be pro-China, had implemented the phased evacuation. He came to power in September and it was his election promise that the Indian troops would be removed.

The Maldivian president said that the soldiers must meet a May deadline. Following talks with New Delhi, both sides decided to withdraw 89 Indian troops and support staff from the nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands by May 10.

The Indian security personnel were deployed in the Maldives to patrol its vast maritime border. India has stated that military troops are stationed in the Maldives to maintain and operate two rescue and reconnaissance helicopters, as well as a small aircraft that it provided years ago.

In the report by Mihaaru, it was mentioned that the three Indian aircraft, two helicopters and one fixed-wing plane, will be operated by Indian civilian staff, who have already arrived.

The newspaper reported that the Maldivian National Defence Force confirmed the Indian withdrawal had begun, but there was no official confirmation from either the Maldivian or Indian authorities.

Last week, the Maldives signed a "military assistance" deal with China as the Indians prepared to leave. Meanwhile, India is suspicious of China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in the Maldives as well as in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Indian naval base near Maldives

Amid security concerns and tense ties with Male, India recently opened a new naval base on its Indian Ocean island close to the Maldives.

INS Jatayu, the new base on Minicoy Island, on India's Lakshadweep archipelago, had been under construction for years and is India's most distant base on its western coast. The navy has had a small presence on the island for decades.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said that the base will strengthen its "foothold in the Lakshadweep island while extending capacity building, operational reach and sustenance in the region."