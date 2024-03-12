IAF jet crashes in Jaisalmer as PM Modi witnesses tri-service 'Bharat Shakti' exercise
Story highlights
The 50-minute mega exercise was held to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services.
An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed Tuesday (Mar 12) near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet was involved in the accident. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely in time. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, ANI reported.
#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
The incident took place in the region where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was witnessing 'Bharat Shakti', the integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise. The 50-minute mega exercise was held to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services. PM Modi was accompanied by delegates from 30 nations.
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with delegates from more than 30 countries, witnesses exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. pic.twitter.com/33u8BewMQU— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with delegates from more than 30 countries, witnesses exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. pic.twitter.com/4nAbuQMeWr— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024
PM Modi pushes 'Make in India' agenda
PM Modi took the opportunity to push his government's 'make in India' initiative in defence sector. "If we want to make India 'viksit', then we need to reduce our dependence on others. That's why India is focusing on 'atmanirbharta' in every sector - from edible oils to modern aircraft," said PM Modi.
"In the last 10 years, the country's defence production has more than doubled, which means it is more than ₹1 lakh crore. The youth are playing a key role in this. In the last 10 years, over 150 defence startups have started in the country, and our forces have decided to give them orders worth ₹1,800 crore. An 'atmanirbhar' India in defence sector is a guarantee of 'atmavishwas' in forces," he added.
The Bharat Shakti exercise featured indigenous weapon systems: T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, ALH, and various unmanned aerial vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy displayed Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets. The Indian Air Force showcased indigenous aircraft: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters.