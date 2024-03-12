IAF jet crashes in Jaisalmer as PM Modi witnesses tri-service 'Bharat Shakti' exercise

An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed Tuesday (Mar 12) near Jaisalmer during an operational training sortie. A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet was involved in the accident. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely in time. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024 ×

The incident took place in the region where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was witnessing 'Bharat Shakti', the integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise. The 50-minute mega exercise was held to demonstrate the prowess of indigenously manufactured defence equipment of the three services. PM Modi was accompanied by delegates from 30 nations.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with delegates from more than 30 countries, witnesses exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. pic.twitter.com/33u8BewMQU — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024 ×

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with delegates from more than 30 countries, witnesses exercise "Bharat Shakti" at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer. pic.twitter.com/4nAbuQMeWr — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024 ×

PM Modi pushes 'Make in India' agenda