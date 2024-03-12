Russian military plane crashes with 15 people onboard
File photo of Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane | Wikimedia Commons Photograph:(Others)
A dark plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky as a helicopter circled.
Russia said one of its Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo planes crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday with 15 people on board due to a fire in one of its engines.
Russia's defence ministry said the crash took place in the Ivanovo region.
A dark plume of smoke was shown rising into the sky as a helicopter circled.
