Russian military plane crashes with 15 people onboard

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Mar 12, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
File photo of Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane | Wikimedia Commons Photograph:(Others)
A dark plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky as a helicopter circled.

Russia said one of its Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo planes crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday with 15 people on board due to a fire in one of its engines.

Russia's defence ministry said the crash took place in the Ivanovo region. Russia plane crash

A dark plume of smoke was shown rising into the sky as a helicopter circled.

(With inputs from agencies)

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.