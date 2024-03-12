Michael Edwards agrees to return to Liverpool to usher in post-Jurgen Klopp era

Liverpool have reached an agreement with former sporting director Michael Edwards for a return to the club to oversee football operations after Jurgen Klopp departs at the end of the season.

Edwards first met senior executives of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool's owners, nearly two months ago but the talks yielded no significant result. The 44-year-old made it clear that he did not want to return to his old designation but wanted a senior position such as head of football operations that grants him more authority.

FSG, who always had warm relations with Edwards, approached him earlier this month yet again as positive talks were held in Boston. After the meeting, reports claimed that the two parties had reached an agreement.

Edwards' immediate task would be to set up a structure for the new era of Liverpool, including the appointment of a sporting director as well as the next manager. 🚨🔴 Michael Edwards has reached an agreement with FSG as he returns to Liverpool as crucial figure to help with new project.



After initial approach and new attept revealed in the last two months, it’s now done.



Richard Hughes will also join #LFC as part of new structure.

Bournemouth’s technical director Richard Hughes is the favourite to take the sporting director role while former Liverpool midfielder and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is being touted to replace Klopp. Sporting FC's Ruben Amorim is another candidate who might get the nod if Alonso rejects a Liverpool move.

Notably, Edwards and Klopp had a falling out at the end of his tenure as the latter used his veto power to sanction some of the signings, going against Edwards' tried-and-tested data model.

According to reports, Edwards was against the extension of contracts for Jordan Henderson and James Milner at the end of the 20-21 season. However, Klopp had his way, which eventually proved to be a turning point in the professional relationship between Edwards and him.

Edwards' data-driven recruitment

Edwards is a well-respected name in the footballing circuit for his immaculate talent ID that propelled Liverpool to the top of Europe once again after a relative period in obscurity.

As the sporting director, Edwards was responsible for the signing of players such as Roberto Firminio, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho among several others. He also sanctioned the signing of Klopp as the manager after Brendan Rodgers was sacked in 2015.

After departing Liverpool, Edwards launched a company named Ludonautics, an advisory service, alongside the club’s ex-director of research Ian Graham. It remains unknown what Edwards' return to Liverpool means for the company.