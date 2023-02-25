Top 10 world news: India ready to contribute to any peace process to resolve Ukraine war, & more

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (February 24) that his government is ready to contribute to any peace process to resolve the Ukraine crisis, which marked one year on Friday. An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Central Turkey on Saturday. EMSC said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km. And French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said he would visit China in early April. This comes as the Chinese government recently confirmed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would arrive in Beijing by the end of this month.



Click on the headlines to read more

India has been insisting for resolving the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy from the start and is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (February 25) at a joint press briefing in New Delhi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The latest tremors were felt after the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck both nations earlier this month surpassed 50,000.

French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly said he would visit China in early April. While the Chinese ministry recently confirmed that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would arrive in Beijing by the end of this month.

Ukraine released postage stamps showing a kid defeating a grown man in judo with the phrase “FCK PTN” in Cyrillic added to the lower left part to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

A serial hacker suspected of stealing tens of thousands of psychotherapy patient records was extradited to Finland on Saturday (February 25), after he was arrested in France.

Do you love to travel? Would you like to be rewarded to explore a new country when wanderlust kicks in? Taiwan is the latest country to join the list of nations giving incentives to travellers with an aim to boost the tourism industry.

Amirali Hajizadeh, who is the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force, said that it has been called the "Paveh" cruise missile, which is in honour of Kurdistan's martyrs.

India’s push to regulate cryptocurrencies gained support from both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United States (US) on Saturday as finance chiefs of the bloc wrap up two-days of talks.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman broke the internet, figuratively speaking, when he and his frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced that he will return in the role of Wolverine in the third Deadpool movie.