Iran unveils new 'Paveh' cruise missile that can reach Israel

A senior Iranian general said on Friday that Tehran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650km as he unveiled the missile, which could potentially reach Israel.

In an interview with state television, he also reiterated Iran's desire to kill former United States president Donald Trump.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Amirali Hajizadeh, who is the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force, said: Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He also said that this is the first footage of the missile that has been televised. He said that it has been called the "Paveh" cruise missile, which is in honour of Kurdistan's martyrs. Hajizadeh gave no further details of the missile apart from the range.

In the television broadcast, the missile launch was seen, which then flew low over terrain before hitting a target.

While mentioning the Ayn al Asad airbase attack in January 2020, Hajizadeh said that "some say there were too few or too many kills [during the attack]."

He said, "We could've killed 1000 of them [American soldiers] that night if we wanted to, but they were just a bunch of poor soldiers who we weren't looking to kill."

"God willing, we are looking to kill Trump, Pompeo, or [General Kenneth F] McKenzie, the military generals who ordered this [the assassination of Soleimani]," he added.

