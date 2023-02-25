NFL: Report claims Russell Wilson wanted Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll fired, QB denies

Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson pushed to get Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll fired before being traded, said a report from The Athletic. Wilson, who is now with the Denver Broncos, however, denied the claim in a tweet.

Wilson, according to the report, had asked the Seahawks' owners to fire Carroll along with general manager John Schneider in February 2022 and had hoped that Sean Payton will join Seattle as the head coach. A lawyer from Wilson's side dubbed the report as 'entirely fabricated.'

In response to the report, Wilson tweeted on Friday morning that he didn't want them fired. "I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. l’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle," read Wilson's tweet.

Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks and won Super Bowl XLVIII with them in 2014 after being picked up by Seattle in third round of the 2012 NFL draft. The nine-time Pro Bowler was eventually traded before the 2022 season to the Denver Broncos for multiple first- and second-round picks and QB Drew Lock.

Wilson was awarded a five-year $245 million extension, including $165 million in guarantee, by the Broncos. The season, however, turned out to be a nightmare for both Wilson and Denver as the team could manage only a 5-12 record. The dismal performance led to the firing of Broncos' first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett with Payton taking over the reigns.

For the Seahawks, the story was much prettier as they made to the playoffs in 2022. In what was a perfect start of the season, the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 17-16 on Monday Night Football in their first game, a win which was defined by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll as 'really rewarding.'

WATCH WION LIVE HERE