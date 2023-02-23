NFL: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers comes out of his 'darkness retreat'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come out from his 'darkness retreat' in Oregon. Sky Cave Retreats owner Scott Berman said Wednesday that the Packers QB has left the dark room. Rodgers had gone in 'darkness isolation' to 'have a better sense of where I'm at in my life.'

The 39-year-old quarterback, who has played the entire 18 years of his career with the Packers, had said on February 7, on The Pat McAfee Show, that he would decide on his future after coming back from the 'isolation retreat of complete darkness.'

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future," Rodgers said on the show. "That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward," he added.

The four-time MVP although, made it clear on the February 14 edition of that show and said that he was not going to the retreat only to figure out whether to play in the 2023 NFL season or retire.

The dark room in the retreat where Rodgers spent days is a partially underground 300-square-foot structure without sunlight. The room, however, is fully powered with lights inside, a queen bed, a bathroom, and a meditation-like mat, as per the facility owner.

Rodgers is currently under contract with the Green Bay Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he decided to play in 2023. Rodgers' exit, however, may open the door for Jordan Love to become the starter at the Packers. Mark Murphy, the Green Bay president, earlier this month said that there isn't a deadline for Rodgers to make his decision but that he hoped for one before the beginning of free agency.

