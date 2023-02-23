NFL: Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis tweets first comment since swimming incident

Former NFL player Peyton Hillis, who was in hospital following a swimming incident, posted his first public comments on Twitter since the tragedy. In his comments, Hillis 'thanked everybody for the love and prayers.' The former Arkansas player also wrote that he's expected to make a '100% recovery' following his multi-week stay at the Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

"I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love ya'll have given me. It's really made all the difference," wrote Hillis.

Hillis also thanked his family members and the hospital staff who 'made all the difference in his recovery.' "I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister-in-law, my kids and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one. Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Y'all were truly amazing and took great care of me," he wrote.

Writing about his recovery, Hillis mentioned leaving the hospital with no concerns. "I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I am a very lucky and blessed man," read his note.

Thank you for all your love and prayers🙏🏻 — Peyton Hillis (@thepeytonhillis) February 21, 2023

The former running back also addressed his silence since the incident and wrote that the reason was to keep his 'family out of the public eye.' "I haven't taken any interviews on this because I'd like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us," he wrote.

The incident involved Hillis reportedly rescuing his family members from the ocean off the coast of Pensacola. Hillis was put on a ventilator after being admitted to the hospital which was taken off on January 12.

Hillis was part of the NFL for seven seasons from 2008-14, during which he played for four teams. His breakout season came with the Cleveland Browns in 2010 when is rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns.

