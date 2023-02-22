NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy delays surgery due to swelling in elbow

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who's been waiting to get his torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) repaired, will have to wait some more time. The surgery, which was expected to be done, on Wednesday, in Arlington, Texas, has been delayed due to swelling in Purdy's right elbow, sources told ESPN. The decision was taken after the QB met with D. Keith Meister, who recommended to wait until the inflammation in the elbow goes down further. Meister and Purdy are now hoping to get the procedure done in early March and will be regrouping regarding the same. This whole development was first reported by the NFL Network.

The delay also means that the QB's potential return to the field after that six-month recovery period post the surgery will be sometime in late August. That comeback, however, depends on the fact that Purdy just needs "surgical UCL repair augmented with an InternalBrace," and not a hybrid procedure to partially reconstruct the elbow. The decision on the need to hybrid surgery although, can not be taken until the doctor takes a look at the elbow when the procedure begins.

Speaking on the same to KNBR radio in San Francisco earlier this month, Purdy, who'll miss the Niners' entire offseason program, said that hybrid surgery would require extra recovery time. We're going into it thinking the repair with the InternalBrace, for sure," the QB said. "All the surgeons have said that and that's what we're hoping for and get a six-month recovery in and be ready for [training] camp," he added.

In the meanwhile, Trey Lance, who himself is recovering from a broken right ankle, is expected to take up the top quarterback's job for the franchise activities and minicamps. While injured, Lance is expected to cleared to run in time and join the OTAs.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE