NFL: Carolina Panthers' Jim Caldwell not looking for head coach job anymore

Former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, who is currently working as the Caroline Panthers senior assistant, says that he's not looking to become a head coach in NFL anymore. Caldwell, who is known as one of the faces of the NFL when it comes of Black head coaches, was fired as the Lions head coach in 2017. He, since then, has interviewed many times to be the head coach but with no luck. Caldwell, 68, said on Tuesday that he's only concerned about his current job. Notably, among the five teams with the position of head coach available, only the Houston Texans hired a minority coach.

"Right now, the only job that I'm concerned about is the job I do here, right here and now,'' said Caldwell. "I'm not worried about the future or anything else. I don't plan on being a head coach from this point forward. When I didn't get a head-coaching job, I immediately sort of changed the plan in terms of what I was looking for next.'' I knew I was at the stage where I wanted to be back in the building somewhere," he added.

Caldwell had also interviewed to be the head coach with the Carolina Panthers as well but eventually the job went to Frank Reich. Panthers owner David Tepper hired Reich, who also was the franchise quarterback in 1995, for his playcalling experience. Reich, however, hoped to turn the playcalling job to Panthers' new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who also happens to be Black.

There has been much scrutiny about lack of minority coaches in the NFL. Caldwell though, lauded NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent for "trying to scratch and dig and find different ways to enhance'' the hiring of minority coaches.

