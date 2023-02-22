College Basketball: Alabama Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller delivered gun used in shooting, say police

Brandon Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide's star freshman, brought the handgun to his teammate Darius Miles, which was used to kill Jamea Harris last month, said Tuscaloosa, Alabama police. During the preliminary hearing of Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, both of whom face capital murder charges, Tuscaloosa detective Branden Culpepper, on Tuesday, testified that Miller brought Miles' gun to him. Miles, who has now been removed from the Crimson Tide program, also admitted to providing the gun but said that it was Davis who fired it. The case will be sent to a grand jury now after Tuscaloosa Country District judge denied the bond request.

Meanwhile, Miller has not been charged with any crime with Alabama coach Nate Oats saying in a conference, on Tuesday, that the program is aware of Miller's alleged link to the case. The Alabama coach said that the Crimson Tide program has been "fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time" and that the "whole situation is sad."

"We knew about that," Oats said. "Can't control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. ... Brandon hasn't been in any type of trouble, nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time," he added.

His comments were met with criticism on social media and Oats, on Tuesday evening, tried to clarify his 'unfortunate remarks' in a statement. "In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris's family," Oats said.

Miller, so far, has been the leading scorer for the second-ranked Alabama, averaging 18.7 points and 8.0 bounds per game. He is also projected as a lottery pick in this year's NBA draft, scheduled to take place on June 22.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE