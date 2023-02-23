College Basketball: Alabama's Miller booed at South Carolina game amid shooting link, scores OT winner

No. 2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide beat South Carolina 78-76, on Wednesday, thanks to the game-winning layup by their star freshman Brandon Miller. The Alabama star scored a career-high 41 points a day after Tuscaloosa police testified that Miller brought the handgun to the accused and now-former teammate which was used to kill a woman in January. Miller's 41 points are the most by an Alabama freshman in the program's history and the most by a freshman in a Division 1 game in the ongoing season. The 6-foot-9 star is the top prospect in this year's NBA draft and is supposed to be a top-five pick.

The Crimson Tide announced Miller as an active player three and a half hours before the tip-off and said that he would play in the SEC game. "UA Athletics continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement in the on-going investigation of this tragic situation," said the college in a statement. "Based on all the information we have received, Brandon Miller is not considered a suspect in this case, only a cooperative witness," the statement read.

The day, however, wasn't without the crowd booing Miller. As soon as the freshman touched the ball in the Colonial Life Arena, members of the student section chanted 'Lock him up' and 'Guilty' several times during the game. But the player showed immense composure as he blazed his way to take his team home with a winner in OT and 0.9 seconds left on the clock.

Alabama coach Nate Oats also seemed happy with Miller's performance. "One of the most mentally tough kids I've ever coached," Oats said postgame. "Not surprised he came ready to play and played well tonight. It could've been a distraction. But Brandon showed up," he added.

Alabama is currently 24-4 overall and 14-1 in the SEC in the ongoing season.

