French President Macron, Belarusian President Lukashenko to visit China

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Saturday (February 25), said he would visit China in early April and called for Beijing to “pressure Russia” to end the conflict in Ukraine. This comes a day called for urgent peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would arrive in Beijing, on February 28 for a state visit.

French president to visit China in April

According to a report by AFP, Macron said peace was only possible if “the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected” and that he would visit Beijing in early April. “The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing,” said the French president.

Subsequently urging Beijing “not to supply any arms to Russia”, France sought their help to “pressure” Moscow not to use “chemical or nuclear weapons and it stops this aggression prior to negotiations”. This comes a day after China proposed a 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” for the conflict in Ukraine.

The Belarusian president’s visit to China will begin on February 28

Lukashenko, who is said to be a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has previously supported what Moscow has called its “special military operation” in Ukraine. “At the invitation of (Chinese) President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2,” said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, in a statement.

It added, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang told his Belarusian counterpart Sergei Aleinik that Beijing is willing to work with Minsk to deepen their political ties during a phone conversation, on Friday. Furthermore, Beijing also said it would help Minsk maintain national stability and support Belarus against “external forces” interfering in its internal affairs and imposing “illegal” unilateral sanctions against the country.

This comes months after the presidents of the two countries announced an “all-weather” strategic partnership. Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Belarusian president has reportedly supported Moscow. Belarus, which shares a border with Russia is said to be both financially and politically dependent on the country.

