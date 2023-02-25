Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes central Turkey region: EMSC

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday. EMSC said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km.

The latest tremors were felt after the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck both nations earlier this month surpassed 50,000. Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night, with Syria's latest announced death toll of 5,914.

Meanwhile, the Turkish authorities have widened the probe into the collapse of buildings due to the tremors. Bekir Bozdag, who is the Justice Minister, said that more than 600 people had been investigated in connection with collapsed buildings.

Bozdag's remarks came while speaking during a news conference in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, which was among 10 provinces hit by the disaster.

He said that 79 building contractors, 74 owners of structures with a legal obligation, 13 property owners, and 18 people who had altered buildings are among those legally detained and placed in detention.

In the aftermath of massive earthquakes that jolted Turkey and parts of Syria, anger has been simmering over what many see as corrupt building practices.

People across the nation have expressed outrage at what they see as corrupt building practices and flawed urban developments.

