This country announces $82 million plan to reward travellers for tourism boost

Do you love to travel? Would you like to be rewarded to explore a new country when wanderlust kicks in? Taiwan is the latest country to join the list of nations giving incentives to travellers with an aim to boost the tourism industry. Such measures became necessary in the wake of slowdown in the global tourism industry. Earlier this week, Taiwan announced a slew of measures as part of its $82 million plan, according to a Bloomberg report. Around 500,000 tourists this year are expected to get cash or discount incentives as part of Taiwan's mega tourism revival plan.

Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen on Thursday (February 23) announced that the government aims to attract six million tourists in 2023, adding that by 2025, the country hopes to have 10 million visitors, CNN reported. After the country reopened in October last year, it attracted a total of 900,000 tourists in 2022, as per government figures. Taiwan aims to attract travellers from Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macao, as well as Europe and America.

Each tourist may get up to $165 dollars as part of the ambitious plan. “The money will be given out through multiple tourism promotion events this year, rather than giving it all out at once. As such, not all international tourists would receive it," Chang Shi-Chung, Deputy Director-General, Tourism Bureau, was quoted as saying by local daily Taipei Times.

Taiwan's popular tourist destinations

Taiwan is popular for hot springs, shrines, and modern cities. Beitou in the capital city of Taipei is one of the most popular hot springs in the country for its accessibility, according to Lonely Planet. Jinzun fishing village with its longest coastline in Taiwan, Kaohsiung city that has Lotus Pond with over 20 temples, and Green Island are among other popular destinations.

Maldives, Japan, and Italy are some other countries with reward programmes for tourists.

(With inputs from agencies)



