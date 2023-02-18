Couple travel through Europe and Brazil, without boarding a flight

A UK couple decided to travel for three months across Europe and South America without boarding aeroplanes because of the notorious aviation chaos in 2022.

Rick Turner along with his husband Adam Longbottom, both of whom work remotely, decided to go on a months-long vacation trip around Europe and visit the countries they have never seen before. Hence, the couple set out on their European rail odyssey, crossed the Atlantic on a boat, and finally took a plane in South America.

“Everyone’s luggage was going missing, and we knew that we’d be moving on (from destination to destination) every few days. This was the trip of a lifetime and we didn’t want to lose our luggage for any part of it,” Turner said.

The couple, in total, travelled across 11 countries before boarding a flight. Turner said that when they left the United Kingdon, everything was up for grabs. The only goal of the couple was to reach Italy at some point, however, they wanted to return too.

By the time the couple boarded the Eurostar train, which passed through the Channel Tunnel, they started planning to stop at Lille, which is the first stop of the Eurostar train after Calais.

“We’d been to Paris before loads, so we chose Lille this time, and decided where to go from there. We just knew we wanted to go to places we hadn’t been before. We’d always wanted to do that thing of going to an airport, looking at the flights leaving and getting on one – so without flights, we were looking at our rail app every day, working out where we could get to,” Turner said.

After reaching every destination, the couple would decide where they should head next, which meant that they planned the trip a day before or on the day of travel.

