'36 minutes to travel 10km!': Is your city among the slowest ones to drive in? Take a look!

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Suppose you're traveling somewhere and when you look at your GPS and it shows 30 minutes to cover 8-9kms. It's irritating, right? Well, TomTom Traffic Index has revealed some shocking facts about the slowest countries to drive in to cover 10 km for the year 2022. Can you guess who all are on the list? Let's take a look!

London

The Tomtom Index states that in 2022 it took an average of 36 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 10 km (6.2 miles) in the center of the UK capital. Representing the longest travel distance around the world, the data for 2022 is just two minutes slower than the one in 2021. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Bengaluru

Following the list, India's technology hub, Bengaluru falls in second place. The city is known for its traffic. According to the data by Tomtom, it takes an average of 29 minutes and 10 seconds for a person to cover 10 km. (IC: Freepik)

(Photograph: Others )

Dublin

Ireland's capital, Dublin, stands in third position. The index states that in 2022 it took an average of 28 minutes and 30 seconds to cover 10 km. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Sapporo

Japan's Sapporo stands in fourth position on the list where it takes 27 minutes and 40 seconds to travel. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Milan

According to the traffic index, Milan stands in fifth position. In Italy's northern city, it takes almost 27 minutes and 30 seconds to travel 10 km. The index also mentioned that February 25, 2022, was the worst day to travel in Milan. (IC: rome_sea)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pune

India's other city, Pune makes the list. As per the index, it takes around 27 mins and 20 seconds to travel for 8-10 kms. The 2022 data is one minute and 10 seconds more than the one in 2021.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bucharest

Romania's Bucharest stands in seventh position and it takes an average of 27 mins and 20 seconds to cover 10 km. (IC: wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Lima

In Peru's Lima, it takes around 27 min and 10 seconds to travel 10 km. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Manila

In Manila, it would take at least 27 minutes to travel across the country. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )

Paris

Paris, the city of love, stands at 11th position, where it takes over 26 minutes to travel 10 km. (IC: Wikimedia commons)

(Photograph: Others )