Hugh Jackman reveals 'growling and yelling' as Wolverine damaged his voice: 'My falsetto is not as strong'

Australian actor Hugh Jackman broke the internet, figuratively speaking, when he and his frenemy Ryan Reynolds announced that he will return in the role of Wolverine in the third Deadpool movie. Jackman has entertained his fans for almost two decades of committed performances, culminating (or so we were told then) with the masterpiece that was 2017's Logan. But of course, we are going to see at least one more Jackman performance as Wolverine, though the movie will not centre around him. It will likely explore Deadpool and Wolverine's relationship. Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine was known for its intensity, physicality, and gruffness, which were all hallmarks of the character from the comics. He was also known for his impressive physique, which he maintained through a rigorous diet and exercise regimen.

In a recent interview, Jackman opened up about how the role of Marvel mutant superhero took toll on his voice.

While speaking to the BBC, he said, "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling. My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine].”

He added, “We learned the technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I’m working on. I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement, and my vocal preparation for every role.”

Jackman is currently wrapping up his run on Broadway in The Music Man before he will embark on shooting the third Deadpool movie, slated for a 2024 release. Deadpool 3 is set to release on September 6, 2024.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE