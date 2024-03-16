Top 10 world news: India announces election dates, Indian navy completes MV Ruen rescue op, and more

In the latest, The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule. the elections will start on April 19th and continue till 1 June. In other news, a Ukrainian missile strike resulted in the loss of two lives in western Russia, while a separate drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery. Separately, the Indian Navy has intercepted and engaged with the hijacked vessel MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somali pirates.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule.

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the elections will start on April 19th and continue till 1 June.

A Ukrainian missile strike claimed two lives in western Russia on Saturday (March 16), while a separate drone attack ignited an oil refinery, marking the second day of an election that President Vladimir Putin has accused Kyiv of seeking to disrupt.

In a bold display of maritime security, the Indian Navy has intercepted and engaged with the hijacked vessel MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somali pirates. On March 15, an Indian Navy warship successfully intercepted the MV Ruen, marking a significant step in combating piracy on the high seas. However, the operation was met with resistance as the pirates onboard the vessel opened fire on the warship.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the dates for the elections to the state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, in addition to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Voting for the state assemblies will also commence on April 19, with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim scheduled for the first phase of polling.

The speech of India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the election schedule for state by-polls, assembly elections, and parliamentary elections on Saturday (Mar 16), was filled with humour and a dash of poetry. While speaking over the weighty matters at hand, Kumar's witty remarks and playful wordplay elicited hearty laughter from everyone in attendance.

SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, five sources familiar with the program said, demonstrating deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took his first ride in the Russian-made high-end luxury car that was gifted by President Vladimir Putin, said Kim’s sister, on Saturday (Mar 16) as she hailed the deepening bilateral ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

A Boeing 737-800, operated by United Airlines, lost its external panel mid-air on Friday (Mar 15), adding to the list of issues concerning the manufacturing of the planes.

As per the officials, they were able to discover the loss of the external panel only after the plane landed safely at an Oregon airport.

India on Friday (Mar 15) said that the phobia against any faith or religion is not restricted to the Abrahamic religions as the nation abstained from voting on a draft resolution aimed at adopting 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' in the UN General Assembly.