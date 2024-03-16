Top 10 world news: India announces election dates, Indian navy completes MV Ruen rescue op, and more
Here are the top 10 news from across the world.
In the latest, The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule. the elections will start on April 19th and continue till 1 June. In other news, a Ukrainian missile strike resulted in the loss of two lives in western Russia, while a separate drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery. Separately, the Indian Navy has intercepted and engaged with the hijacked vessel MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somali pirates.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule.
Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the elections will start on April 19th and continue till 1 June.
A Ukrainian missile strike claimed two lives in western Russia on Saturday (March 16), while a separate drone attack ignited an oil refinery, marking the second day of an election that President Vladimir Putin has accused Kyiv of seeking to disrupt.
In a bold display of maritime security, the Indian Navy has intercepted and engaged with the hijacked vessel MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somali pirates. On March 15, an Indian Navy warship successfully intercepted the MV Ruen, marking a significant step in combating piracy on the high seas. However, the operation was met with resistance as the pirates onboard the vessel opened fire on the warship.
Assembly Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim set for polls starting April 19
The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the dates for the elections to the state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, in addition to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Voting for the state assemblies will also commence on April 19, with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim scheduled for the first phase of polling.
The speech of India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the election schedule for state by-polls, assembly elections, and parliamentary elections on Saturday (Mar 16), was filled with humour and a dash of poetry. While speaking over the weighty matters at hand, Kumar's witty remarks and playful wordplay elicited hearty laughter from everyone in attendance.
SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a US intelligence agency, five sources familiar with the program said, demonstrating deepening ties between billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies.
Kim Jong Un rides in limousine gifted by Putin, his sister hails ties between North Korea and Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took his first ride in the Russian-made high-end luxury car that was gifted by President Vladimir Putin, said Kim’s sister, on Saturday (Mar 16) as she hailed the deepening bilateral ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.
A Boeing 737-800, operated by United Airlines, lost its external panel mid-air on Friday (Mar 15), adding to the list of issues concerning the manufacturing of the planes.
As per the officials, they were able to discover the loss of the external panel only after the plane landed safely at an Oregon airport.
India on Friday (Mar 15) said that the phobia against any faith or religion is not restricted to the Abrahamic religions as the nation abstained from voting on a draft resolution aimed at adopting 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' in the UN General Assembly.
A family friend of the now-deceased Boeing whistleblower John Barnett has said that the 62-year-old did not die by suicide, American media reported on Friday (Mar 15). Barnett, who worked at Boeing for 32 years, was found dead by apparent suicide, according to authorities in South Carolina. On Tuesday, the Charleston County coroner's office said that Barnett died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation into the matter is underway.