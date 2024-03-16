India abstains from voting on Islamophobia in UNGA, claims 'others also affected by religiophobia'

India on Friday (Mar 15) said that the phobia against any faith or religion is not restricted to the Abrahamic religions as the nation abstained from voting on a draft resolution aimed at adopting 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' in the UN General Assembly.

Pakistan had introduced the resolution in the UN General Assembly and it was co-sponsored by China.

The statement was made by India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj while explaining the position of New Delhi during the voting on the resolution.

Speaking at the the UN General Assembly's 61st plenary session, Kamboj said that the modern world has been witnessing unequal developments and escalation in geopolitical tension which have given rise to "intolerance, discrimination and violence" on the basis of people's belief or religion.

"India as a proud champion of pluralism firmly upholds the principle of equal protection and promotion of all religions & all faiths. Our rich history as a pluralistic and democratic nation in embracing diverse religions has long served a refuge for those persecuted for their faith...This principle isn't merely a facet of our culture, it is enshrined within the Constitution of India," said Ruchira Kamboj, while speaking at the UN.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiaAtUN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiaAtUN</a> <br><br>PR delivers the explanation of India's position during the adoption of the resolution on 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' at the United Nations General Assembly today. <a href="https://t.co/AheU8UvpYM">pic.twitter.com/AheU8UvpYM</a></p>— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) <a href="https://twitter.com/IndiaUNNewYork/status/1768749921912443037?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> #IndiaAtUN



PR delivers the explanation of India's position during the adoption of the resolution on 'Measures to combat Islamophobia' at the United Nations General Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/AheU8UvpYM — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) March 15, 2024 × The ambassador said that the growing violence, discrimination and intolerance against followers of different religions has, hence, been an issue of concern in the present day.

"We condemn all acts motivated by anti-Semitism, Christianophobia or Islamophobia," said Kamboj.

"Clear evidence shows over decades that followers of non-Abrahamic religion have also been affected by religio phobia. This has led to emergence of contemporary forms of religious phobia, particularly anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh elements. These contemporary forms of religion phobia are evident in the increasing attacks on religious places such as Gurudwaras, monasteries and temples as well as the spreading of hatred and disinformation against non-Abrahamic religions in many countries," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN.

India against all forms of religiophobia: Kamboj

In support of her statement, Kamboj spoke about the reports of attacks on Sikh pilgrims, destruction of gurudwaras and damage to deities at temples which have been emerging lately.

"The destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas, violations of gurudwara premises, massacres of Sikh pilgrims in gurudwaras, attacks on temples, and the glorification of breaking idols in temples all contribute to the rise of contemporary forms of religiophobia against non-Abrahamic religions," the ambassador said.

"It is crucial to recognise that Hinduism...Buddhism... and Sikhism...are all subject to religiophobia. It is time to acknowledge the prevalance of religiophobia rather than just single out one... While the issue of Islamophobia is undoubtedly significant, we must acknowledge that other religions are also facing discrimination and violence. Allocating resources solely to combat Islamophobia while neglecting similar challenges faced by other faiths might inadvertently perpetuate a sense of exclusion and inequality," she added.

Watch: Ireland's Trade Minister Simon Coveney hopeful on India- EU FTA; Lauds India's payments system Kamboj emphasised that India is against all kinds of religiophobia - antisemitism, Christianophobia, or Islamophobia - adding that "we stand against all anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh sentiments."

However, the resolution was adopted unanimously by the UN General Assembly on March 15 and the day was proclaimed as the International Day to combat Islamophobia.