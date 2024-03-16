Indian Navy completes rescue op against Somali pirates on board vessel MV Ruen

In a bold display of maritime security, the Indian Navy has completed the rescue operation of the hijacked vessel MV Ruen, which was under the control of Somali pirates. On March 15, an Indian Navy warship successfully intercepted the MV Ruen, marking a significant step in combating piracy on the high seas. However, the operation was met with resistance as the pirates onboard the vessel opened fire on the warship.

In adherence to international law, the Indian Navy responded with measured force aimed at neutralising the pirates' threat while minimising collateral damage. The primary objective remains the safe release of the vessel and any civilians who may be held against their will by the pirates. The MV Ruen had been hijacked by Somali pirates on December 14, setting sail as a pirate ship, posing a grave threat to shipping lanes.

The Indian Navy in a statement said it is "committed to maritime security and safety of seafarers in the region"

The operation also involved Indian Navy's Marine Commandos (MARCOS), who were swiftly deployed into action to secure the vessel and counter the piracy threat. With their specialised training and expertise, MARCOS are instrumental in conducting complex maritime operations, ensuring the safety and security of India's maritime interests.

The Navy has also successfully established communication with the crew aboard the MV Ruen vessel, which was seized by Somali pirates. Among the crew of 15-16 members are individuals hailing from Angola, Bulgaria, and Myanmar.