Kim Jong Un rides in limousine gifted by Putin, his sister hails ties between North Korea and Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took his first ride in the Russian-made high-end luxury car that was gifted by President Vladimir Putin, said Kim’s sister, on Saturday (Mar 16) as she hailed the deepening bilateral ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

‘Clear proof’

In February, Putin gifted a high-end Aurus Senat limousine made in Russia, which he had shown the North Korean leader when they met for a summit back in September. The summit, which took place in Russia in September, was the first meeting between the two leaders in four years.

The gift has violated multiple United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear and other weapons programmes by their leader. As a part of the sanctions, which were passed years ago with Russia’s approval, the import of any luxury goods or vehicles is banned into the country.

Kim used the limousine for the first time during an open event on Friday (Mar 15), said his sister and prominent government official Kim Yo Jong, according to a statement carried by the North Korean state media.

“The special function of the private car is perfect and can be thoroughly trusted,” said Kim Yo Jong, as quoted by the KCNA, without specifying any particular function of the vehicle that she was referring to.

Kim’s ride in the Russian vehicle is “clear proof of the DPRK-Russia friendship, which is developing in a comprehensive way on a new high stage,” the North Korean leader’s sister added using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Aurus was the first Russian luxury car brand, according to Russian media reports, and has been used in motorcades of top officials since Putin first used the vehicle during his inauguration ceremony in 2018.

The North Korean leader also reportedly attended the opening ceremony of a greenhouse farm on Friday.

Kim oversees drills

Kim oversaw troops conducting parachuting training, on Friday, reported the state media on Saturday. However, it was not immediately clear if the North Korean leader used the Russian limousine to attend the training.

The North Korean leader oversaw air warfare drills on Friday and urged “realistic” preparation for combat, reported the KCNA. “Only realistic training directly related to warfare can prepare soldiers as real combat fighters,” said Kim, as quoted by the state media.

This comes after the United States and South Korea held their joint annual 11-day drills which ended on Thursday.

A report by Reuters citing images said Kim’s daughter Ju Ae was also seen attending the drills and the opening ceremony of the greenhouse farm.