Chief Election Commissioner weaves wit, poetry into poll dates announcement. Here're TOP 3 moments...

The speech of India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the election schedule for state by-polls, assembly elections, and parliamentary elections on Saturday (Mar 16), was laced with both humour and a dash of poetry. While speaking over the weighty matters at hand, Kumar's witty remarks and playful wordplay elicited hearty laughter from everyone in attendance.

Here's a look at three of the most interesting comments made by the top election official:

- Poetic jibe on EVM tampering allegations

In his comments over allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) tampering, CEC Kumar, with the help of a shayari (poetry), elegantly rebuked parties/leaders who are quick to blame EVMs for their political failures and election losses but conveniently choose to remain silent when the results are in their favour.

"Adhoori hasrato ka ilzaam, har baar hum par lagaana theek nahi, wafa khud se nahi hoti, khataa EVM ki kahete ho, aur baad mein jab parinaam aata hai toh uspe kaayam bhi nahi rahte (pointing fingers at us (EVMs) for your unmet desires every time isn't fair. You can't assure faithfulness to yourself, yet you persist in faulting EVMs. Then, when the outcome pours in, you refuse to acknowledge it.)

The comment by CEC, where he spoke of faithfulness, appeared to be taking a swipe at leaders changing parties, something that often sparks debates and raises questions over their sincerity. Notably, while some argue that such transitions show adaptability, others perceive them as opportunistic manoeuvres driven by personal ambition rather than principled conviction.

- Combatting fake news

Taking a firm stance against misinformation, CEC Kumar said that one must try to combat fake news with the mantra - "verify before you amplify." He urged the importance of relying on authoritative sources.

Once more, in his poetic manner and targeting people who forward fake news, he said, "Jhooth ke bazaar mein raunak to bahut hai, goya bulbule jaisi turant hi phat jati hai..Pakad bhi loge to kya haasil hoga siwaye dhokhe ke (There is a lot of excitement in the market of lies, it seems as if a bubble bursts instantly. Even if you catch hold of it, what will you gain except deception?)

- Transparency in electoral bonds

Kumar also spoke at length on the electoral bonds, the data of which was recently made public by the poll body after a directive by the Supreme Court.

He stressed the commission's commitment to transparency. "In democracy, there is no scope for hiding things, it is all about making everybody know, we are all for transparency. This is the first part of the exercise that it must be known, the country now has to ask and find solutions through an institutional mechanism where the donor's privacy is also considered," he said.

Kumar added, "The unaccounted money which is used in the elections... during the elections we are very particular to control it but how do we also control the donations in the unaccounted form is something which the entire nation needs to work together... the donor's privacy is also protected so he is not harassed, how the money is channelised and how it is more and more white."