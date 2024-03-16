Assembly Elections 2024: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim set for polls starting April 19

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the dates for the elections to the Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, in addition to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. State Assembly voting will commence on April 19, with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim scheduled for the first phase of the Assembly Elections 2024.

The four states will participate in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will occur across seven phases. The counting and results of the state Assembly elections 2024 will coincide with those of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on June 4.

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates, phases, and voting specifics

CEC Rajiv Kumar disclosed the specifics of the Assembly Elections 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The Assembly Elections will kick off with the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim casting their votes during the initial phase on April 19.

In both states, the deadline for filing nominations is March 27, with March 28 designated for nomination scrutiny. The last opportunity for withdrawal of candidature in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is March 30. Polling is slated for April 19, with results expected on June 4.

Andhra Pradesh's 175 Assembly constituencies will participate in the fourth phase of the 2024 general elections. The nomination filing deadline in Andhra Pradesh is April 25, with nomination scrutiny scheduled for April 26. The final date for withdrawal of candidature is April 29, and voters in Andhra Pradesh will cast their votes on May 13.

In Odisha, the state Assembly elections will occur in four phases, commencing on May 13, followed by May 20, May 25, and concluding on June 1. For the initial phase, nominations can be submitted until April 25, with a deadline for withdrawal of candidature set for April 29. In the second phase, the nomination filing dates are May 3 and May 6, while for the third phase, they are May 6 and May 9. For the final phase, candidates can file nominations until May 14, with the withdrawal deadline on May 17.