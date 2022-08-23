Top 10 world news: IAF terminates 3 officers, Europe plummets into a gas crisis & more

Indian Air Force terminates three officers for accidentally firing BrahMos missile into Pakistan

In a statement released by the Indian Air Force, the three officers were sacked after a court of inquiry found them guilty of deviating from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The accident transpired on March 9, 2022, when the projectile was launched accidentally during a routine maintenance check.

Gazprom's halt of Nord Stream 1 pipeline plunges Europe into a gas crisis

In the immediate aftermath of the announcement, natural gas prices in Europe skyrocketed as countries looked to build reserves, fearing the temporary halt may very well extend beyond three days. Euro, the major currency of Europe sunk to its lowest level since 2002. According to reports, the currency slid as much as one per cent to as low as $0.9934 in the afternoon.

Two more states in India now affected by the tomato flu outbreak

A new virus known as tomato flu or tomato fever is spreading throughout India. The virus , discovered in children in the souther Indian state of Kerala in May has now spread to two other states.

Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India; plans to bring it on par with China

Apple is planning to begin the manufacturing of the iPhone 14 in India. The company has already started working with its local suppliers in India to speed up the production pace to cut down the manufacturing time of the new smartphone.

Twitter security problems a major threat to users' personal data and national security, alleges whistleblower

A whistleblower disclosure has revealed that Twitter has security problems which are apparently threatening its users' personal information. Apart from that, it poses risk to company shareholders, national security and also to democracy.

US banking giants fined $1 billion for using unapproved apps including WhatsApp

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has imposed a collective fine of over $1 billion on JP Morgan Chase & Co and Bank of America. Reportedly, the regulatory body, during its probe found that the employees were using unauthorised messaging tools such as WhatsApp and email to exchange vital information.

China's biggest city Chongqing surrounded by wildfires; faces unrelenting heatwave

Record-breaking heatwave in China has resulted in wildfires near the country's biggest city Chongqing, housing more than 32 million people. Reportedly, the mountains and the forest surrounding the city, parched due to the extreme heat are now burning amber-red. More than four districts in the southwestern city have reported fires since last week, with 1,500 residents evacuated out of more than 540 households.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai to be tried without jury

Jimmy Lai, the Hong Kong media tycoon who owned now shut pro-democracy publication Apple Daily will face a no-jury court. This is the latest deviation from city's 177-year-old tradition of jury-trial. Lai is under arrest China's controversial national security law.

Mouths will be shut if Virat Kohli gets a fifty in 1st game against Pakistan at Asia Cup: Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has come down heavily on Virat Kohli's critics. Shastri believes the chatter around Kohli's form will end if the senior batter manages to score a half-century in his team's opener against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone accused of violating rules amid drought in Los Angeles

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart feature in a list of Los Angeles residents accused of using excessive amounts of water amid the ongoing drought.

