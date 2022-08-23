Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone accused of violating rules amid drought in Los Angeles

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart feature in a list of Los Angeles residents accused of using excessive amounts of water amid the ongoing drought.



The list was procured by the Los Angeles Times from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District and consists of names of 2000 residents who have been using excessive amounts of water.

According to reports, several celebrities have already been issued "notices of exceedance" stating that they had surpassed 150 per cent of their monthly water budget at least four times since the district issued new rules to combat the drought at the end of last year.



The notices were sent out in May and June and stars like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone and former NBA star Dwyane Wade received the notices.

Nearly 97 per cent of Los Angele state is reportedly facing severe drought. This year has been declared as the fourth driest year in the last 128 years. As a result in June, Las Virgenes declared a series of 'stage 3' restrictions in the area. Residents have been asked to limit outdoor water usage by one day.



That month, two properties listed under a trust that is associated with Kim received excessive water notices, showing that her Hidden Hills home exceeded its June water budget by roughly 232,000 gallons.



Kim's sister Kourtney was also criticised for being 245 per cent over budget last month at her home.



Hart meanwhile, has used 519 per cent over budget in June. Wade and his wife exceeded their water budget by a whopping 1400 per cent in June. Not just that, the couple exceeded the budget by 489,000 gallons in May as well.

The couple later issued a statement saying they were "doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue."



Meanwhile, Stallone's property reportedly used up 230,000 gallons more than the permissible limit.



Stallone's attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to the Times that the numbers "mischaracterize and misinterpret the situation regarding the water usage at my client's property. The attorney mentioned that the actor has roughly 500 trees on his property that need water. "My client has been addressing the situation responsibly and proactively."

Mike McNutt, a spokesperson for Las Virgenes, told the Times that they are asking these celebrities to reduce their water usage as the city struggles to get a grip on the drought. According to McNutt celebrities inspire others and so it is important for them to lead the change.