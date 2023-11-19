Top 10 world news: Houthis hijack India-bound ship in Red Sea, and more

Iran-backed-Houthis hijacked an India-bound ship in the Red Sea. According to the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday (Nov 19), the ship- Galaxy Leader was sailing from Turkey to India with an international crew which did not include Israelis. There were 52 crew on board.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday (Nov 19) confirmed the hacking of a shipping vessel in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the IDF said the hijacking was a very serious incident on a global scale.

Four women were shot dead and one injured after a string of shootings rocked Tennessee in US. Hours later, the attacker was found dead — in what police believe — to be a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday (Nov 19) that the challenges to the Israel-Hamas war hostage deal were logistical. "The challenges that remain in the negotiations are very minor compared to the bigger challenges, they are more logistical, they are more practical," Al Thani said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate in the upcoming virtual G20 leaders' summit on Wednesday (Nov 22) after his absence from the in-person meeting held in New Delhi in September. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was the one who led the Russian delegation to the G20 summit hosted by India.

India’s northeastern Manipur state has been on alert after an unidentified flying object was spotted near the capital Imphal city airport's runway on Sunday (Nov 19). The unidentified aerial vehicle was spotted in the afternoon at 2 pm (local time) by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel following which operations were halted and around 500 passengers of three outbound flights were stranded.

Scientists in the United States successfully 3D-printed hair follicles within lab-grown human skin tissue, a first in the evolving history of biomedical engineering. The results of the study from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of New York were published in the journal Science Advances.

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who is in the race for the presidency said that his Hindu faith has been a guiding force in his decision to enter the presidential campaign. At 'The Family Leader' forum, hosted by The Daily Signal, the 38-year-old spoke on Hinduism, Christianity, and the traditional family values that shape his worldview.

Social media in India was abuzz with unconfirmed reports that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) breached the $4 trillion mark in nominal terms. If it is true, then it will make New Delhi the fifth-largest economy globally.

Breaking the hearts of over 1.4 billion Indians, Australia romped to a six-wicket victory against India in front of a stunned 130,000 home fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19) evening.