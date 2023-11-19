Iman Vellani on The Marvels' box office performance: That’s not even in my control

Iman Vellani has a perfect answer when it comes to box office questions. Vellani's last MCU outing The Marvels starring Beir Larson, opened with disappointing numbers at the box office.



MCU's most recent release The Marvels failed to create its magic at the box office, as it earned $47 million in its opening weekend, the worst for any Marvel film.

Discussing the box office performance of The Marvels, Iman said that it is something that Disney CEO Bob Iger should take care of.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the young star, who plays Marvel's 1st Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, said, “I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point? That’s for Bob Iger.”

The actress, who made her debut in the Marvel world with Disney + series Ms Marvel, said further, "[The box office] has nothing to do with me," Vellani continues. "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it take place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

The Marvels had the worst debut in MCU history. The movie fell short of expectations as it opened with poor numbers, earning $47 million in its opening weekend. In the second week, the number of the movie continues to drop.



Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie has Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the lead roles. The movie is a direct sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel.



