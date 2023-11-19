Vivek Ramaswamy's Hindu faith led him into presidential race, entrepreneur advocates for traditional values

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who is in the race for the presidency said that his Hindu faith has been a guiding force in his decision to enter the presidential campaign. At 'The Family Leader' forum, hosted by The Daily Signal, the 38-year-old spoke on Hinduism, Christianity, and the traditional family values that shape his worldview.

Ramaswamy passionately asserted that his faith is the source of his freedom and the driving factor behind his presidential campaign. Identifying as a Hindu, he underscored his belief in a singular divine entity and the conviction that each individual has a purpose given by God.

"My faith is what gives me my freedom. My faith is what led me to this presidential campaign...I am a Hindu. I believe there is one true God. I believe God put each of us here for a purpose. My faith teaches us that we have a duty, a moral duty to realise that purpose. Those are God's instruments that work through us in different ways, but we are still equal because God resides in each of us. That's the core of my faith," Ramaswamy said.

Son of Indian immigrants

Raised by Indian parents who relocated from Kerala to the United States, Ramaswamy reflected on the traditional values instilled in him during his upbringing.

Growing up in a household that prioritised family as the cornerstone, he advocated for respect towards parents, the sanctity of marriage, abstinence before matrimony, and a firm stance against adultery.

He also stressed the solemn commitment made before God and family when entering into marital vows.

Highlighting the common ground between Hindu and Christian faiths as "shared values" of God, Ramaswamy expressed his presidential ambition to make the appeal of faith, family, hard work, and patriotism "cool" in the United States.

"Can I be a President who can promote Christianity across the country? I can't...I don't think that's what we should want a US President to do either...but will I stand for those shared values? Will I promote them in the examples that we set for the next generations? You are damn right, I will! Because that's my duty," Ramaswamy said.