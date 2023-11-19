LIVE TV
UFO sighted in India? Manipur’s Imphal airport shutdown after unusual activity

New DelhiEdited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

The airspace was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and after it gave the nod, the airspace was restored for commercial flight operations Photograph:(Agencies)

The unidentified aerial vehicle was spotted in the afternoon at 2 pm (local time).Tthe airport authorities later closed the 'controlled airspace' and stopped flight operations 

India’s northeastern Manipur state has been on alert after an unidentified flying object was spotted near the capital Imphal city airport's runway on Sunday (Nov 19).

According to media reports, the unidentified aerial vehicle was spotted in the afternoon at 2 pm (local time).

NDTV reported, citing sources, that the airport authorities closed the "controlled airspace" and stopped all flight operations immediately. Two flights were diverted, while three were delayed.

According to reports, the air traffic control (ATC) and people on the ground saw the drones around, after which the three flights —two Air India, and an IndiGo flight —were told not to take off. At the same time, two incoming flights were diverted.

The airspace was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and after it gave the nod, the airspace was restored for commercial flight operations

This is a developing story. Updates will follow

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

