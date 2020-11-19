Top 10 world news: Hafiz Saeed fresh sentence, Ethiopia accuses WHO chief, and more

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to over 10 years in jail in terror funding cases

https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/jud-chief-hafiz-saeed-sentenced-to-over-10-years-in-jail-in-terror-funding-cases-344074

The anti-terror court in Lahore ordered the confiscation of all properties of Hafiz Saeed. It is the fourth conviction of Hafiz Saeed this year.

Pompeo says US to label exports from West Bank settlements as 'Made in Israel'

Pompeo’s predecessors as secretary of state have only visited the West Bank under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, but never in a settlement, because they held Israel’s presence there to be illegitimate

Ethiopia accuses WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of supporting Tigray region

An Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent, Dr Tedros served as Ethiopia's health minister and foreign minister from 2005-2016 in a government coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)

Donald Trump asks judge to declare him winner in Pennsylvania





Republican Trump's campaign has filed a flurry of lawsuits in a long-shot bid to reverse the election

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps unleashes new warship with drones, helicopters onboard

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps unveiled a warship named after slain Naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, sailing through the waters in the Gulf

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe for older adults, results show





The phase 2 trial of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine involved 560 participants out of which 240 were over 70 and researchers said that responses were "similar" across all age groups.

Five eyes or ten eyes, they should be careful not to get their eyes poked out: China on Hong Kong row

China had promised to rule Hong Kong under the "One Country, Two Systems" model, however, after last year's anti-government demonstrations and the imposition of national security law in June, Hong Kong citizens were placed under new stricter restrictions directly controlled by Beijing.

Man becomes millionaire overnight after meteorite crashes in his house





The meteorite fetched the man 30 years' worth of his salary

Denmark says mutated coronavirus from mink farms 'most likely eradicated'





The Danish government said most of the strict restrictions it had imposed on November 5 on seven municipalities in the North Jutland region, home to 280,000 people, would be lifted on Friday

Swedish prosecution says Quran burning not 'illegal', decides not to press charges



The case is related to a protest on the streets of Malmo where far-right demonstrators burned a copy of the Quran in late August