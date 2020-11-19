Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps unleashes new warship with drones, helicopters onboard

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows a warship named after slain Naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, sailing through the waters in the Gulf during it's inauguration.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ariel view of Abdollah Roudaki warship
Missile launcher parked on Iran warship
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows a missile launcher parked on a warship named after slain Naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, sailing through the waters in the Gulf during it's inauguration.
Iran warship
Warship named after slain Naval commander Abdollah Roudaki
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows a military helicopter parked on a warship named after slain Naval commander Abdollah Roudaki, sailing through the waters in the Gulf during it's inauguration.
Iran's new naval weapon
IRGC chief General Hossein Salami speaks
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News shows Guards' chief Major General Hossein Salami speaking during a ceremony in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas.
Tensions with US over nuke deal
Iran said Wednesday it would "automatically" return to its nuclear commitments if US President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions, as the outgoing administration doubled down with more pressure.
Biden has promised a return to diplomacy with Iran after four hawkish years under Donald Trump, who withdrew from a denuclearisation accord and slapped sweeping sanctions.
Tehran again meeting its commitments "can be done automatically and needs no conditions or even negotiations," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in comments published in the state-run Iran daily.