JuD chief Hafiz Saeed sentenced to over 10 years in jail in terror funding cases

Jammat-ud-Dawah(JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to over 10 years in jail by an anti-terror court in Pakistan on Thursday in two terror funding related cases.

The anti-terror court in Lahore ordered the confiscation of all properties of Hafiz Saeed. It is the fourth conviction of Hafiz Saeed this year.

Hafiz Saeed was also fined for 1,10,000 by the court. Yahya Mujahid was also sentenced for ten and a half years.

Hafiz Saeed is currently serving a five-year sentence in another terror financing case in Lahore.

Hafiz Saeed who is an UN-designated terrorist was placed on $10 million bounty by the US. He was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases.

The Mumbai attack mastermind was sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in February and was lodged at the Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

The US Treasury Department had designated Saeed as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist". Saeed was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008, just a month after the Mumbai terror attack.