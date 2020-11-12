JuD spokesperson sentenced for 32 years, Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law also gets jail term

The spokesperson of the UN-designated terrorist and mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks Hafiz Saeed's Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD) has been handed down imprisonment of 32 years in terror financing cases.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) JuD announced the sentencing of JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid and two other leaders of the terror group, including Saeed's brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki.

"ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar handed down 32 years imprisonment to JuD spokesperson Yahya Mujahid in two FIRs. Prof Zafar Iqbal and Prof Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki (brother-in-law of Saeed) were awarded 16 and one-year jail terms in two cases," said a court official, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The official also said two other JuD leaders, Abdul Salam bin Muhammad and Luqman Shah, were also indicted in terror financing cases.

This sentencing came after the anti-terrorism court convicted JuD's Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Zafar Iqbal and Muhammad Ashraf in other cases of terror financing.

Both Zafar and Ashraf had been given imprisonment of 16 years each under the Anti-Terrorism Act, while Makki was sentenced to one year with a fine of Rs 170,000 (approx USD 1074).

In February 2019, Saeed had been sentenced for 11 years on terror finance charges.



