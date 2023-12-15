Top 10 world news: Gaza is 'integral part' of Palestinian state, Prince Harry's phone-hacking case, and more

Mahmud Abbas has said Gaza was an 'integral part' of the Palestinian state. Meanwhile, reports emerged that multiple rockets were intercepted in central Jerusalem. Sirens warning of incoming projectiles have been sounded in the city for the first time since October.

In another news from Eastern Europe, a local deputy brought grenades to the meeting of the village council and detonated them in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region. At least 26 people were injured.

Britain's High Court has ruled in favour of Prince Harry in a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

Israel-Hamas LIVE: Gaza is 'integral part' of Palestinian state, says Abbas

PLA president Mahmud Abbas has said Gaza was an 'integral part' of the Palestinian state. His words came as he spoke with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The discussion took place in his West Bank headquarters. Stay with WION to get latest updates on Israel-Hamas war

Maersk suspends shipping through Red Sea strait after attacks from Houthi rebels

Maersk, which is one of the world's largest shipping companies, has said that it is suspending shipping through Red Sea strait following Yemeni rebels' attacks on merchant ships.

Ukraine village council deputy detonates grenades in meet, 26 injured: Video

A local deputy brought grenades to the meeting of the village council and detonated them in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region on Friday.

Prince Harry wins partial victory in phone-hacking case against MGN newspapers

Britain's High Court has ruled in favour of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, in a case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). He has been awarded £140,600 (approximately $180,000) in damages for phone hacking.

Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 president, says his firm will invest in oil: Report

Sultan Al Jaber, President of the COP28 Climate Summit, who is also chief executive of United Arab Emirates' oil and gas company, has said that the company will continue to invest in oil and gas production while co-ordinating "transition away" from fossil fuels.

European research flags AI chatbots for providing false answers, particularly on elections

Amid the surge in popularity of AI chatbots, European non-profits AI Forensics and AlgorithmWatch have warned that the technology gives inaccurate answers to one of every three questions.

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya to take over captaincy reign from Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians in major overhaul

Hardik Pandya is all set to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a major overhaul of the franchise. Hardik, who returned to Mumbai on the deadline day of the trade window, will take over from Rohit Sharma, who successfully led the franchise to five IPL titles during his stint as the skipper of the side.

US plans to beat China in launch of secret space plane. SpaceX foils plan

A secret space plane was launched by China for the third time on Thursday (Dec 15) as the United States Space Force kept waiting for its X-37B to get off the pad after facing numerous delays.

Pakistani man arrested for butchering children, eating their flesh

Pakistan Police on Thursday (Dec 14) arrested a person for killing children and eating their flesh at Muzaffargarh in Punjab province, about 440 km southeast of provincial capital Lahore.