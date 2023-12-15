Trigger warning: Pakistani man arrested for butchering children, eating their flesh

Trigger warning: The story contains graphic details of the signs of brutal violence. Discretion is advised.

Pakistan Police on Thursday (Dec 14) arrested a person for killing children and eating their flesh at Muzaffargarh in Punjab province, about 440 km southeast of provincial capital Lahore.

According to a report in Pakistan's ARY News, three children were kidnapped from Muzaffargarh's Khar Garh area last week.

The accused reportedly murdered the two of those three children and ate their flesh. A seven-year-old child named Ali Hassan survived the ordeal.

According to ARY news, Ali Hassan told police that after slaughtering three-year-old Abdullah and his one-and-a-half-year-old sister Hafsa, the man cooked and ate their flesh.

The report by ARY News added that the man also distributed the human flesh at a local dargah by passing it off as animal meat.

The local police has recovered the remains of Abdullah and the knives from the field but the search to find Hafsa continues.

The arrested suspect is currently in critical condition in the hospital, and further revelations about the brutal murders will be made once he regains consciousness, ARY News reported.

A case was also registered against the arrested suspect for murder and terrorism on a complaint by the father of the missing children.

Fayyaz, the father of the minor victims, also demanded strict action against the accused, ARY News reported.

Flashback from India's Nithari horror

The row is reminiscent of the 2006 Noida serial murders, also called Nithari serial murders or Nithari case.

The Nithari case involved a string of gruesome murders of at least 19 children as well as the incidents of sexual abuse that took place in Noida, near Delhi. The convicts in the row lured children to a house in an upscale locality with promises of sweets and chocolates, only to subject them to sexual abuse and murder.