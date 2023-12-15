Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden urges Israelis to be 'more careful' and 'save civilians' in Gaza

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (Dec 14) stressed the importance of the Israeli military prioritising the protection of civilian lives in its campaign to eradicate Hamas. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported a death toll of 18,787 due to ongoing Israeli attacks. During a meeting, Israel’s Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, informed US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the conflict in Gaza is anticipated to extend beyond several months, as per Israel’s Ministry of Defence. Additionally, there are unconfirmed reports of Israel initiating the flooding of Hamas tunnels in Gaza.