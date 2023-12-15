LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden urges Israelis to be 'more careful' and 'save civilians' in Gaza

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war Photograph:(Reuters)

In the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, over 100 hostages, including eight Americans, are still being held by Hamas. The attack resulted in the death of more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals. 

US President Joe Biden on Thursday (Dec 14) stressed the importance of the Israeli military prioritising the protection of civilian lives in its campaign to eradicate Hamas. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported a death toll of 18,787 due to ongoing Israeli attacks. During a meeting, Israel’s Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, informed US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that the conflict in Gaza is anticipated to extend beyond several months, as per Israel’s Ministry of Defence. Additionally, there are unconfirmed reports of Israel initiating the flooding of Hamas tunnels in Gaza.

15 Dec 2023, 8:09 (IST)
Israel's current phase of heavy offensive against Hamas to end in 2-3 weeks

Two US officials have reportedly said that the Israelis informed the US about their ongoing offensive against Hamas, specifying that the current phase, involving intense air strikes and a substantial ground operation, is expected to conclude within the next 2-3 weeks.
 

15 Dec 2023, 7:54 (IST)
At least 26 killed in Israeli air strike on Rafah in southern Gaza

At least 26 people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on Rafah in southern Gaza, reports said citing Palestinian officials. 

