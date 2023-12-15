LIVE TV
Maersk suspends shipping through Red Sea strait after attacks from Houthi rebels

Stockholm, SwedenEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen on the Maersk's container ship Maersk Gibraltar at the APM Terminals in the port of Algeciras, Spain January 19, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

Iran backed Houthi rebels have carried out multiple attacks on the shipping through key waterway

Maersk, which is one of the world's largest shipping companies, has said that it is suspending shipping through Red Sea strait following Yemeni rebels' attacks on merchant ships.

"Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice," the company said in a statement as per AFP.

Reuters quoted a Maersk spokesperson who said that the company will ask the ships to take a detour around Africa. 

On Thursday, Maersk said that Maersk Gibraltar, one of its ships targeted by a missile when the ship was travelling from Salalah, Oman, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The company said that the crew and vessel were safe.

Earlier on Friday, Maersk denied claim from Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels that they had struck a ship that was sailing towards Israel.

The Houthis claimed without presenting evidence that they had attacked the container vessel with a drone.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. To check out his Xs, search @ManasJoshi on X (formerly Twitter) or follow this link (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi).

