Maersk suspends shipping through Red Sea strait after attacks from Houthi rebels

Maersk, which is one of the world's largest shipping companies, has said that it is suspending shipping through Red Sea strait following Yemeni rebels' attacks on merchant ships.

"Following the near-miss incident involving Maersk Gibraltar yesterday and yet another attack on a container vessel today, we have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice," the company said in a statement as per AFP.

Reuters quoted a Maersk spokesperson who said that the company will ask the ships to take a detour around Africa.

On Thursday, Maersk said that Maersk Gibraltar, one of its ships targeted by a missile when the ship was travelling from Salalah, Oman, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The company said that the crew and vessel were safe.

Earlier on Friday, Maersk denied claim from Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels that they had struck a ship that was sailing towards Israel.

The Houthis claimed without presenting evidence that they had attacked the container vessel with a drone.