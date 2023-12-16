LIVE TV
Israel troops 'mistakenly' shot dead three Israeli hostages, says army

ShejaiyaEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
(Image for representation) Photograph:(AFP)

The Israeli army has expressed "deep remorse over the tragic incident".

In a major development, Israeli army said in early hours of Saturday (Dec 16, IST) that its soldiers had shot dead three hostages "mistakenly" after considering them as a threat.

"During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF (army) mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed," the army said in a statement, expressing "deep remorse over the tragic incident".

"The IDF began reviewing the incident immediately... Immediate lessons from the event have been learned, which have been passed on to all IDF troops in the field," it added, expressing "deep remorse over the tragic incident".

The army has identified two of the hostages and withheld the name of third hostage after request from the family.

Yotam Haim, one of the dead hostages was abducted by Hamas during October 7 attack from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The second hostage, Samer El-Talaqa was taken from Kibbutz Nir Am.

When it launched its attack on October 7, Hamas fighters killed 1200 Israelis and took around 250 hostages.

Status of the war and main developments throughout Friday (Dec 15)

Amid the still raging Israel-Hamas war, Israel on Friday (Dec 15) reopened aid crossing into the Gaza Strip. Israel has been under increasing global pressure especially from the United States for restraint and for efforts to avoid civilian casualties. The Hamas-run health ministry in the Gaza strip has already said that the death toll in the enclave has crossed 18,000 mark. Israel has announced that opening of the crossing would be a "temporary" measure.

Fierce fighting between the two sides continued on Friday. Hamas claimed to have blown up a house in Khan Yunis that the militant group said had Israeli soldiers inside.

AFP reported that in Rafah near the Egyptian border, Palestinians searched for possible survivors under buildings destroyed due to Israeli strikes.

Notable development of the day was interception of missiles over Jerusalem. The city has a powerful missile defence system.

Israel military death toll till now

Israel army said on Friday that 119 soldiers had died in Gaza since its ground offensive began.

(More to follow shortly)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team.

