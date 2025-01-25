Israel on Saturday (Jan 25) released 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for four female soldiers released by Hamas, as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal in the Gaza war.

India will be celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. On the eve of the Republic Day, the central government released the list of the Padma awardees.

In other news from around the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed to the possibility of peace talks with Russia to end the ongoing war.

Israel on Saturday (Jan 25) released 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange of four Israeli hostages by Hamas, as per the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, AFP reported citing Israel's prison service. Initially, Israel released 70 Palestinian prisoners into Egypt out of the 200 who were supposed to be released, according to the Egypt's state-run Qahera TV.

As India gears up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday (January 26), the central government on Saturday (Jan 25) released the list of the distinguished Padma awardees. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards in the country is conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Jan 25) pointed to the possibility of peace talks with Russia to end the ongoing war, saying that the allies should work towards determining a "format" for any upcoming talks with Russia. Zelensky added that Kyiv must be involved for successful negotiations.

The owner of FIITJEE and 11 others were on Saturday (Jan 25) booked by the police after several centres of the IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) coaching institute were shut down in India's Delhi-NCR region. The FIR (First Information Report) was lodged on a complaint filed by the parents of the students studying in FIITJEE centres in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Donald Trump administration in the United States (US) on Friday (January 24) fired 17 independent inspector generals of many federal agencies in a late-night purge, American media reported. Some of the agencies involved in this firing were the Department of Defense, Transportation, Veteran Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, Interior and Energy.

Israel will not allow Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip until Hamas arranges the release of female civilian hostage, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. The Israeli female hostage Arbel Yehud was scheduled to be released today as per the ceasefire agreement.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. According to a press release by Government of India, the event will place a special emphasis on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution’s enactment, as well as the theme of “Jan Bhagidari,” or public participation. The celebrations will showcase the country’s cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military strength.

India is set to mark its 76th Republic Day on 26 January 2025. This day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect in 1950, turning India into a republic. The highlight of Republic Day celebrations is the grand parade held on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, formerly known as Rajpath.

Chris Martin, Frontman of the British boy band Coldplay, is making every moment memorable in India for himself and his fans. Since his arrival in India for the Indian leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour, Martin had been spotted taking strolls on the Mumbai streets.

Arshdeep Singh won the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 award for his stellar performance last year. Team India’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format, Arshdeep, was crucial in helping the Men in Blue end their ICC trophy drought with their second T20 World Cup title in the Americas in June 2024. Besides, he beat some heavyweights, including Australia’s Travis Head, for his maiden ICC award.

