India is set to mark its 76th Republic Day on 26 January 2025. This day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect in 1950, turning India into a republic.

Grand parade on Kartavya Path

The highlight of Republic Day celebrations is the grand parade held on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, formerly known as Rajpath. This event showcases the nation’s military prowess, with marching contingents from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, displays of advanced weaponry, and breathtaking stunts by motorcycle teams.

Adding to this year’s significance, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been invited as the chief guest for the celebrations.

Why Kartavya Path holds importance

Kartavya Path, a ceremonial road stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, carries immense historical and cultural importance. Originally called Kingsway during British rule, it was constructed as part of New Delhi’s design after the capital shifted from Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1911.

Following India’s independence, Kingsway was renamed Rajpath, symbolising the nation's sovereignty, while Queensway, which intersected it, became Janpath. In recent years, Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path to reflect India’s democratic ethos.

Over the decades, this route has witnessed pivotal moments in India’s history—from the dawn of independence to the annual Republic Day celebrations that showcase the country's progress as a democratic republic.

Parade timings and route

The Republic Day Parade begins at 9:30 am and formally commences at 10:00 am. Starting from Raisina Hill near Rashtrapati Bhavan, the parade proceeds along Kartavya Path, passing India Gate and culminating at the Red Fort. The route spans over five kilometres, providing a grand spectacle of India’s cultural and military achievements.

