India, on Sunday (Jan 26) will mark 75 years of the adoption of its constitution and the country's transition to a republic after independence. The Indian Constitution was enacted on November 26, 1949, and was adopted by the constituent Assembly on January 26, 1950. To celebrate its 76th Republic Day, the world's biggest democracy will hold its traditional annual parade, which takes place at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Many of us might be confused between Republic Day and Independence Day, as the names and the patriotism of the two occasions seem similar. However, they're not the same thing.

While both Republic Day and Independence Day are central to India's national identity, they are distinct and signify two separate occasions in the country’s journey to freedom and democracy. Let's have a look.

What is Republic Day?

Republic Day celebrates the formal adoption of the Constitution of India on 26th January 1950. This was the day India transitioned from being a British Dominion to a republic with a parliamentary system of government.

With this, India got its identity as a sovereign state, with rights and duties enshrined in its Constitution for all Indians. It must be noted that while the day also celebrates the democratic ethos of India, it is not tied directly to independence from British rule but rather marks a significant milestone in the country's beginning of its journey as a republic.

What is Independence Day?

On the other hand, Independence Day, celebrated on 15th August every year, commemorates the moment India gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. This day marks the end of nearly two centuries of British dominance. The 15th of August is the day India officially became an independent nation.

Key differences: Republic Day vs Independence Day

While both days celebrate India’s freedom, their significance differs. Independence Day focuses on the end of British rule, while Republic Day marks the birth of India as a republic governed by its own constitution.

(With inputs from agencies)