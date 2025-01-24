India, on Sunday (Jan 26) will mark 75 years of the adoption of its constitution and the country's transition to a republic after independence. The Indian constitution was enacted on November 26, 1949, and was adopted by the constituent Assembly on January 26, 1950.

To celebrate its 76th Republic Day, the world's biggest democracy will hold its traditional annual parade, which takes place at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

What is this year's Republic Day theme?

In 2025, India will celebrate its rich culture and heritage by showcasing the theme of "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India—Heritage and Development).

This year's parade as per a Ministry of Defence press release will be a "unique blend of India's cultural diversity and military prowess, with special focus on 75 years of enactment of the constitution and Jan Bhagidari."

31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries/Departments will participate, showcasing the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

This year, 75 years of enactment of the constitution of India will be in the spotlight at the Republic Day celebration. Of the 31 tableaux, two will especially showcase the celebration of 75 years of the constitution. Floral decorations, and view cutters, will be used to depict this year's theme.

Republic Day Celebration, 2025

As per the press release, on 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at Delhi's India Gate.

President Droupadi Murmu will then arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Indian Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and the NSS.

"After the National Anthem, balloons with banners of the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft," states the press release.

(With inputs from agencies)