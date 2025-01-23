Republic Day 2025: National Symbols of India

The Republic Day of India is celebrated every January 26, with this year marking the 76th. It commemorates the adoption of the country’s Constitution and the country’s transition to a republic which came into effect on January 26, 1950.
The peacock was named the national bird of India in 1963. The bird has been linked with our culture and heritage, with its feathers often depicted with Lord Krishna. The bird also has significance in Indian Mythology and is considered sacred by Hindus.
The lotus flower, an epitome of beauty, was adopted as the national flower of India in 1950. It flourishes in freshwater lakes in semi-tropical climates and is often seen as a symbol of wealth, mysticism, knowledge, productiveness, and enlightenment. It is also considered a sign of triumph.
The Banyan tree or Indian Fig Tree, which belongs to the fig family, was adopted as India’s national tree in 1950. It is often associated with immortality and has a significant presence in the myths and legends of the country.
India’s longest river, the Ganga, was declared the national river in 2008. It is considered the holiest river in the country and a symbol of spirituality and purity. The river flows over 2,510 km of mountains, valleys, and plains.
The Royal Bengal Tiger was officially adopted as India’s national animal in 1973. This majestic animal symbolises strength, agility, and power and represents India’s rich wildlife heritage.
Made the national aquatic animal of India in 2009, the Dolphin represents the purity of the holy Ganga. The animal can only survive in pure and freshwater and is found in the river systems of Ganga, Brahmaputra, Meghna, and Karnaphuli-Sangu of India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Mango was adopted as the national fruit of India in 1950. It is native to India and is significant in the traditions and culture of the country. The savoury fruit represents the prosperity, abundance, and wealth of the country.
{{ primary_category.name }}