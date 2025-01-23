India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025. The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution and the country's transition to a republic after independence which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Republic Day celebrates the rich culture and heritage of India. It also showcases the country's advancement in technology and defence through the parade, which takes place at the Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Share some quotes, wishes, and messages with your friends and family members to invoke patriotic and proud feelings as Indian citizens.

Republic Day 2025: Wishes and greetings

> It is admirable to give one’s life for the sake of the country. We should all respect and honour our true heroes. Salute to the Republic!

> Take pride that you live in a country that has such a diverse glorious history and rich heritage. Happy Republic Day 2025!

> Independence is a wonderful gift from God to the world. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

> On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

> Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2025.

> A thousand salutes to all the people involved in making our constitution. May we make it become even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2025!

Republic Day 2025: Quotes

“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.” – BR Ambedkar

“At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty. Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.” – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” – Indira Gandhi

“If there is one place on the face of earth where all the dreams of living men have found a home from the very earliest days when man began the dream of existence, it is India.” – Romain Rolland