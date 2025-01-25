President Droupadi Murmu will lead India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. According to a press release by Government of India, the event will place a special emphasis on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution’s enactment, as well as the theme of “Jan Bhagidari,” or public participation. The celebrations will showcase the country’s cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military strength.

Special Guests

The President of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, will be the chief guest for the occasion.

Apart from the Indonesian leader, around 10,000 special guests from various walks of life have also been invited to attend the ceremony. These guests include notable individuals who have excelled in their fields or benefited from government schemes, contributing to the vision of a “Swarnim Bharat” or Golden India.

Schedule

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10:30 am and last for about 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the proceedings by visiting the National War Memorial to honour the fallen heroes with a wreath-laying ceremony. Following this, he and other dignitaries will move to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of President Murmu and President Subianto will be escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the Indian Army’s senior-most regiment. They will arrive in the “Traditional Buggy,” a practice that was reintroduced in 2024 after a 40-year break.

Traditions, Awards and Armed Forces

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system. The parade will begin with a musical performance by 300 cultural artists playing "Sare Jahan Se Achha," using various traditional instruments from across the country.

The Mi-17 1V helicopters from the 129 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals from the sky in a Dhwaj formation. The parade itself will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding of the Delhi Area, while Major General Sumit Mehta will serve as the Parade Second-in-Command.

The highest gallantry award winners will take part in the parade, including Param Vir Chakra recipients Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd.) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd.), along with Ashok Chakra awardee Lt. Col. Jas Ram Singh (Retd.). These awards are presented for acts of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy or under other dangerous circumstances.

The Indonesian Armed Forces will also participate with a contingent of 152 soldiers, alongside 190 members of Indonesia’s Military Academy Band.

The Indian Army will showcase its strength through several mechanised columns and marching contingents. This will include the world’s only active horsed cavalry regiment, 61 Cavalry, as well as tanks and missile systems.

The Tri-services tableau will showcase India’s defence synergy, featuring platforms like the indigenous Arjun Main Battle Tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, and the INS Visakhapatnam destroyer.

Other significant tableaux will include those honouring veterans and showcasing the contributions of various sections of Indian society, such as women in the armed forces and military sports. These will be followed by a display of India’s indigenous capabilities in defence and technological advancements by the DRDO.

The Indian Navy will also present a tableau that focuses on an "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) Navy, showcasing indigenous warships like the INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and the INS Vaghsheer submarine. Similarly, the Indian Air Force will have its own contingent, followed by a fly-past involving 40 aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters.

A motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals’ “Dare Devils” team will add to the spectacle, with a variety of stunts performed by the team. In addition, the 2025 Republic Day will feature a cultural performance by 5,000 artists, performing over 45 traditional dance forms across the Kartavya Path, ensuring that the entire stretch of the parade route is covered.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29 will mark the formal conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations, where military bands will play Indian tunes in a tribute to the nation’s heritage.

Other Cultural Events

An another event, ‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised at the Red Fort from January 26 to 31, 2025. The Ministry of Tourism will host this cultural event, offering a display of Republic Day tableaux, military performances, food courts, and craft bazaars.

Meanwhile, the PM’s NCC Rally, themed “Yuva Shakti-Viksit Bharat,” will take place on January 27 at Cariappa Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Modi will review NCC activities.